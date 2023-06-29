RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) has plunged by -18.79 when compared to previous closing price of 1.46, but the company has seen a -32.25% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RDHL is 2.06. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) is $40.00, which is $38.81 above the current market price. The public float for RDHL is 2.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.97% of that float. On June 29, 2023, RDHL’s average trading volume was 90.78K shares.

RDHL’s Market Performance

RDHL stock saw a decrease of -32.25% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -46.10% and a quarterly a decrease of -75.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.25% for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -38.33% for RDHL’s stock, with a -88.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDHL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDHL stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for RDHL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RDHL in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $22 based on the research report published on August 31st of the previous year 2021.

RDHL Trading at -46.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDHL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.03%, as shares sank -46.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDHL fell by -32.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8708. In addition, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. saw -78.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RDHL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-69.33 for the present operating margin

+46.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. stands at -115.97. Equity return is now at value 3.40, with -0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.