Rayonier Inc. (RYN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE: RYN) has surged by 4.05 when compared to previous closing price of 29.62, but the company has seen a 4.76% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE: RYN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE: RYN) is above average at 53.88x. The 36-month beta value for RYN is also noteworthy at 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for RYN is $33.50, which is $2.68 above than the current price. The public float for RYN is 145.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.18% of that float. The average trading volume of RYN on June 29, 2023 was 469.23K shares.

RYN’s Market Performance

The stock of Rayonier Inc. (RYN) has seen a 4.76% increase in the past week, with a 5.51% rise in the past month, and a -4.23% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.06% for RYN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.05% for RYN’s stock, with a -6.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RYN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RYN stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for RYN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RYN in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $33 based on the research report published on May 16th of the current year 2023.

RYN Trading at 1.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +4.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYN rose by +4.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.98. In addition, Rayonier Inc. saw -6.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RYN starting from NUNES DAVID L, who sale 16,454 shares at the price of $37.00 back on Feb 01. After this action, NUNES DAVID L now owns 74,901 shares of Rayonier Inc., valued at $608,810 using the latest closing price.

NUNES DAVID L, the Chief Executive Officer of Rayonier Inc., sale 7,178 shares at $36.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that NUNES DAVID L is holding 91,355 shares at $258,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RYN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.53 for the present operating margin

+41.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rayonier Inc. stands at +11.78. The total capital return value is set at 4.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.26. Equity return is now at value 4.70, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Rayonier Inc. (RYN), the company’s capital structure generated 86.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.35. Total debt to assets is 42.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.24.

Conclusion

In summary, Rayonier Inc. (RYN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.