Quantum Corporation (QMCO) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Quantum Corporation (QMCO) has seen a -3.48% decrease in the past week, with a -5.13% drop in the past month, and a 11.00% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.98% for QMCO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.75% for QMCO stock, with a simple moving average of -7.97% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for QMCO is 2.54. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Quantum Corporation (QMCO) is $2.33, which is $1.22 above the current market price. The public float for QMCO is 92.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.42% of that float. On June 29, 2023, QMCO’s average trading volume was 212.72K shares.

QMCO) stock’s latest price update

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO)’s stock price has increased by 6.73 compared to its previous closing price of 1.04. However, the company has seen a -3.48% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

QMCO Trading at 7.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QMCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.19%, as shares sank -8.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QMCO fell by -3.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0968. In addition, Quantum Corporation saw 1.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QMCO starting from Cabrera Brian E, who sale 30,915 shares at the price of $0.95 back on May 02. After this action, Cabrera Brian E now owns 244,046 shares of Quantum Corporation, valued at $29,372 using the latest closing price.

Cabrera Brian E, the SVP Chief Admin Ofcr & Secy of Quantum Corporation, sale 863 shares at $1.39 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Cabrera Brian E is holding 274,961 shares at $1,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QMCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.91 for the present operating margin

+32.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quantum Corporation stands at -9.19. Equity return is now at value 49.10, with -17.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Quantum Corporation (QMCO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.