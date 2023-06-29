PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT)’s stock price has increased by 5.30 compared to its previous closing price of 9.24. However, the company has seen a -1.22% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PCT is $12.42, which is $2.69 above than the current price. The public float for PCT is 109.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.83% of that float. The average trading volume of PCT on June 29, 2023 was 1.85M shares.

PCT’s Market Performance

PCT’s stock has seen a -1.22% decrease for the week, with a 38.21% rise in the past month and a 53.71% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.94% for PureCycle Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.60% for PCT stock, with a simple moving average of 34.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for PCT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PCT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $15 based on the research report published on September 16th of the previous year 2022.

PCT Trading at 34.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.11%, as shares surge +35.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCT fell by -1.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.33. In addition, PureCycle Technologies Inc. saw 43.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCT starting from Olson Dustin, who sale 1,174 shares at the price of $6.51 back on Dec 04. After this action, Olson Dustin now owns 484,045 shares of PureCycle Technologies Inc., valued at $7,643 using the latest closing price.

Scott John Stewart, the Director of PureCycle Technologies Inc., sale 72,716 shares at $7.42 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that Scott John Stewart is holding 1,159,709 shares at $539,211 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCT

The total capital return value is set at -11.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.33. Equity return is now at value -16.50, with -9.70 for asset returns.

Based on PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT), the company’s capital structure generated 48.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.87. Total debt to assets is 29.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.87.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.17.

Conclusion

In summary, PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.