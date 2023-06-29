Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) is above average at 209.85x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PRVA is $38.56, which is $10.92 above than the current price. The public float for PRVA is 103.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.36% of that float. The average trading volume of PRVA on June 29, 2023 was 1.91M shares.

PRVA) stock’s latest price update

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA)’s stock price has plunge by 5.89relation to previous closing price of 25.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 10.18% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PRVA’s Market Performance

PRVA’s stock has risen by 10.18% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.30% and a quarterly rise of 0.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.01% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.34% for Privia Health Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.42% for PRVA stock, with a simple moving average of -0.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRVA stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for PRVA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PRVA in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $34 based on the research report published on June 13th of the current year 2023.

PRVA Trading at 4.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.01%, as shares surge +12.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRVA rose by +10.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.98. In addition, Privia Health Group Inc. saw 21.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRVA starting from Sullivan William M, who sale 400 shares at the price of $25.01 back on Jun 26. After this action, Sullivan William M now owns 5,625,040 shares of Privia Health Group Inc., valued at $10,004 using the latest closing price.

Sullivan William M, the Director of Privia Health Group Inc., sale 12,115 shares at $24.55 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that Sullivan William M is holding 5,625,440 shares at $297,423 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.41 for the present operating margin

+9.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Privia Health Group Inc. stands at -0.63. The total capital return value is set at -3.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.76. Equity return is now at value 3.40, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA), the company’s capital structure generated 2.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.25. Total debt to assets is 1.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.84 and the total asset turnover is 1.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.

Conclusion

In summary, Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.