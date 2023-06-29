Precigen Inc. (PGEN) Stock Sees a2.94 Increase

In the past week, PGEN stock has gone down by -8.70%, with a monthly decline of -14.63% and a quarterly surge of 2.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.19% for Precigen Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.56% for PGEN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -31.18% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PGEN is 1.94. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Precigen Inc. (PGEN) is $9.07, which is $8.02 above the current market price. The public float for PGEN is 183.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.35% of that float. On June 29, 2023, PGEN’s average trading volume was 1.28M shares.

PGEN) stock’s latest price update

Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.94 compared to its previous closing price of 1.02. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PGEN Trading at -13.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.82%, as shares sank -11.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGEN fell by -8.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2077. In addition, Precigen Inc. saw -30.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGEN starting from KIRK RANDAL J, who purchase 11,428,571 shares at the price of $1.75 back on Jan 27. After this action, KIRK RANDAL J now owns 31,129,164 shares of Precigen Inc., valued at $19,999,999 using the latest closing price.

Thomasian Harry Jr., the Chief Financial Officer of Precigen Inc., purchase 28,571 shares at $1.75 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that Thomasian Harry Jr. is holding 84,961 shares at $49,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-277.25 for the present operating margin

+58.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Precigen Inc. stands at -296.47. The total capital return value is set at -31.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.86. Equity return is now at value 19.50, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Based on Precigen Inc. (PGEN), the company’s capital structure generated 40.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.94. Total debt to assets is 22.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Precigen Inc. (PGEN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.