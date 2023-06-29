Portland General Electric Company (POR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) has decreased by -2.19 when compared to last closing price of 47.47.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) Right Now?

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.59.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The public float for POR is 88.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of POR on June 29, 2023 was 813.84K shares.

POR’s Market Performance

POR stock saw a decrease of -3.05% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.87% and a quarterly a decrease of -2.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.96% for Portland General Electric Company (POR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.39% for POR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.27% for the last 200 days.

POR Trading at -6.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares sank -3.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POR fell by -3.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.48. In addition, Portland General Electric Company saw -5.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POR starting from Kochavatr John Teeruk, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $51.12 back on May 08. After this action, Kochavatr John Teeruk now owns 15,489 shares of Portland General Electric Company, valued at $153,360 using the latest closing price.

Sims Brett Michael, the Vice President of Portland General Electric Company, sale 2,050 shares at $47.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Sims Brett Michael is holding 10,978 shares at $96,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POR

Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Portland General Electric Company (POR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.