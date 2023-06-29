Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 0.38.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) is $18.50, which is $5.05 above the current market price. The public float for PHAT is 32.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.63% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PHAT on June 29, 2023 was 416.49K shares.

PHAT) stock’s latest price update

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 8.47 in relation to its previous close of 12.40. However, the company has experienced a 5.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PHAT’s Market Performance

PHAT’s stock has risen by 5.08% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.37% and a quarterly rise of 96.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.14% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.16% for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.22% for PHAT stock, with a simple moving average of 32.57% for the last 200 days.

PHAT Trading at 12.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.14%, as shares surge +17.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHAT rose by +5.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.42. In addition, Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 19.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHAT starting from Henderson Molly, who sale 1,960 shares at the price of $11.41 back on Jun 02. After this action, Henderson Molly now owns 68,506 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $22,368 using the latest closing price.

Henderson Molly, the CFO and CBO of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 2,110 shares at $12.87 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Henderson Molly is holding 70,466 shares at $27,165 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHAT

The total capital return value is set at -113.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -131.12. Equity return is now at value 392.80, with -107.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.12.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.