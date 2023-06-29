Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.44 compared to its previous closing price of 59.39. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) Right Now?

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PFGC is at 1.35. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PFGC is $71.82, which is $11.52 above the current market price. The public float for PFGC is 152.46M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.29% of that float. The average trading volume for PFGC on June 29, 2023 was 964.21K shares.

PFGC’s Market Performance

PFGC stock saw an increase of 6.10% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.20% and a quarterly increase of 2.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.90% for Performance Food Group Company (PFGC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.71% for PFGC’s stock, with a 5.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFGC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PFGC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for PFGC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $66 based on the research report published on June 20th of the current year 2023.

PFGC Trading at 1.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares surge +7.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFGC rose by +6.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.63. In addition, Performance Food Group Company saw 2.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFGC starting from Hagerty Patrick T., who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $55.91 back on May 30. After this action, Hagerty Patrick T. now owns 151,790 shares of Performance Food Group Company, valued at $111,817 using the latest closing price.

HOLM GEORGE L, the of Performance Food Group Company, sale 2,680 shares at $60.06 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that HOLM GEORGE L is holding 658,400 shares at $160,961 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.64 for the present operating margin

+9.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Performance Food Group Company stands at +0.22. The total capital return value is set at 4.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.72. Equity return is now at value 9.40, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Performance Food Group Company (PFGC), the company’s capital structure generated 151.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.23. Total debt to assets is 39.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 145.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.63 and the total asset turnover is 4.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.