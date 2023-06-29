Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) Stock Sees a0.46 Increase

The stock of Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) has gone up by 0.03% for the week, with a 22.34% rise in the past month and a 21.74% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.54% for PDCO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.13% for PDCO stock, with a simple moving average of 17.82% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) is above average at 15.27x. The 36-month beta value for PDCO is also noteworthy at 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PDCO is $35.18, which is $3.18 above than the current price. The public float for PDCO is 86.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.64% of that float. The average trading volume of PDCO on June 29, 2023 was 834.71K shares.

PDCO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) has increased by 0.46 when compared to last closing price of 32.27. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of PDCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PDCO stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for PDCO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PDCO in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $36 based on the research report published on May 13th of the previous year 2022.

PDCO Trading at 18.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares surge +24.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDCO rose by +0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.72. In addition, Patterson Companies Inc. saw 15.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PDCO starting from KORSH LES B, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $31.75 back on Jun 21. After this action, KORSH LES B now owns 67,949 shares of Patterson Companies Inc., valued at $111,125 using the latest closing price.

BARRY KEVIN MICHAEL, the Chief Financial Officer of Patterson Companies Inc., sale 9,443 shares at $29.10 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that BARRY KEVIN MICHAEL is holding 6,442 shares at $274,808 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PDCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.38 for the present operating margin

+21.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Patterson Companies Inc. stands at +3.21. Equity return is now at value 19.40, with 7.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

In summary, Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.