Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) has plunged by -6.20 when compared to previous closing price of 0.46, but the company has seen a -11.74% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) is $2.00, which is $1.57 above the current market price. The public float for KTTA is 21.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KTTA on June 29, 2023 was 92.84K shares.

KTTA’s Market Performance

KTTA’s stock has seen a -11.74% decrease for the week, with a 13.55% rise in the past month and a 10.61% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.38% for Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.36% for KTTA stock, with a simple moving average of -38.74% for the last 200 days.

KTTA Trading at 7.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.25%, as shares surge +10.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTTA fell by -11.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4533. In addition, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. saw -32.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KTTA starting from STEINMAN LAWRENCE, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $0.43 back on Jun 02. After this action, STEINMAN LAWRENCE now owns 1,327,174 shares of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., valued at $12,930 using the latest closing price.

Delaney David, the Member of 10% owner group of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., purchase 1,000 shares at $1.11 during a trade that took place back on Oct 17, which means that Delaney David is holding 227,521 shares at $1,110 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KTTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3045.12 for the present operating margin

+76.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. stands at -2864.29. Equity return is now at value -35.40, with -33.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.15.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.