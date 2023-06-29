Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.80. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) is $23.50, which is $28.45 above the current market price. The public float for PBLA is 1.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PBLA on June 29, 2023 was 215.18K shares.

PBLA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) has surged by 7.77 when compared to previous closing price of 2.06, but the company has seen a -3.27% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PBLA’s Market Performance

PBLA’s stock has fallen by -3.27% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -77.98% and a quarterly drop of -84.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 22.25% for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -56.59% for PBLA’s stock, with a -97.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PBLA Trading at -77.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.60%, as shares sank -78.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -86.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBLA fell by -3.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.72. In addition, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. saw -97.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PBLA

The total capital return value is set at -363.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -949.65. Equity return is now at value 781.10, with -442.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.23.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.