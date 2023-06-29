Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (OST) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: OST) has increased by 8.99 when compared to last closing price of 0.78. Despite this, the company has experienced a -18.65% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: OST) Right Now?

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: OST) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OST is 6.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.42% of that float. The average trading volume for OST on June 29, 2023 was 100.74K shares.

OST’s Market Performance

OST’s stock has seen a -18.65% decrease for the week, with a -21.28% drop in the past month and a 3.64% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.97% for Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.45% for OST stock, with a simple moving average of -19.45% for the last 200 days.

OST Trading at -18.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.27%, as shares sank -18.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OST fell by -18.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0080. In addition, Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. saw -10.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.49 for the present operating margin

+11.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. stands at +0.19. The total capital return value is set at -1.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.00. Equity return is now at value 1.20, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (OST), the company’s capital structure generated 85.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.50 and the total asset turnover is 1.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (OST) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.