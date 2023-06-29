Orion Energy Systems Inc. (OESX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OESX is 1.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OESX is $4.00, which is $2.47 above the current price. The public float for OESX is 29.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OESX on June 29, 2023 was 48.45K shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

OESX) stock’s latest price update

Orion Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX)’s stock price has dropped by -11.05 in relation to previous closing price of 1.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -12.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OESX’s Market Performance

Orion Energy Systems Inc. (OESX) has experienced a -12.32% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.99% rise in the past month, and a -20.31% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.06% for OESX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.41% for OESX’s stock, with a -14.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OESX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OESX stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for OESX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OESX in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $8.50 based on the research report published on November 10th of the previous year 2021.

OESX Trading at -3.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OESX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.35%, as shares surge +6.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OESX fell by -12.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6750. In addition, Orion Energy Systems Inc. saw -15.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OESX starting from RICHSTONE ELLEN B, who purchase 8,185 shares at the price of $1.85 back on Jun 12. After this action, RICHSTONE ELLEN B now owns 159,906 shares of Orion Energy Systems Inc., valued at $15,167 using the latest closing price.

RICHSTONE ELLEN B, the Director of Orion Energy Systems Inc., purchase 16,815 shares at $1.78 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that RICHSTONE ELLEN B is holding 151,721 shares at $29,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OESX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.67 for the present operating margin

+22.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Orion Energy Systems Inc. stands at -44.38. Equity return is now at value -70.50, with -45.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Orion Energy Systems Inc. (OESX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.