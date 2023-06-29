OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) has seen a 3.13% increase in the past week, with a 14.04% gain in the past month, and a 2.07% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.64% for OSW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.46% for OSW’s stock, with a 12.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) Right Now?

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.91. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) is $15.25, which is $3.39 above the current market price. The public float for OSW is 54.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OSW on June 29, 2023 was 631.52K shares.

OSW) stock’s latest price update

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.86 in relation to its previous close of 11.31. However, the company has experienced a 3.13% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSW stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for OSW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OSW in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $13 based on the research report published on June 21st of the current year 2023.

OSW Trading at 3.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares surge +12.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSW rose by +2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.31. In addition, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited saw 27.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSW starting from STEINER LEISURE Ltd, who sale 3,200,000 shares at the price of $10.29 back on Jun 21. After this action, STEINER LEISURE Ltd now owns 7,960,760 shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, valued at $32,928,000 using the latest closing price.

STEINER LEISURE Ltd, the Director of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, sale 1,350,000 shares at $9.62 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that STEINER LEISURE Ltd is holding 11,160,760 shares at $12,993,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.83 for the present operating margin

+5.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited stands at +9.73. The total capital return value is set at 2.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.57. Equity return is now at value 12.10, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW), the company’s capital structure generated 62.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.31. Total debt to assets is 31.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

To put it simply, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.