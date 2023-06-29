Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.28 in comparison to its previous close of 96.75, however, the company has experienced a 2.10% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/07/23 that Omnicom CEO Wants to Embrace Generative AI as Quickly as Possible

Is It Worth Investing in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) is above average at 14.49x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.86.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) is $100.72, which is $4.01 above the current market price. The public float for OMC is 197.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.76% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OMC on June 29, 2023 was 1.64M shares.

OMC’s Market Performance

The stock of Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) has seen a 2.10% increase in the past week, with a 7.26% rise in the past month, and a 8.73% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.06% for OMC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.17% for OMC’s stock, with a 15.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for OMC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for OMC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $100 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

OMC Trading at 4.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares surge +6.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMC rose by +2.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.82. In addition, Omnicom Group Inc. saw 18.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMC starting from Nelson Jonathan B., who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $94.71 back on Jun 08. After this action, Nelson Jonathan B. now owns 121,347 shares of Omnicom Group Inc., valued at $2,367,750 using the latest closing price.

Tarlowe Rochelle M., the Senior VP and Treasurer of Omnicom Group Inc., sale 1,800 shares at $94.12 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Tarlowe Rochelle M. is holding 13,496 shares at $169,416 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.37 for the present operating margin

+18.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Omnicom Group Inc. stands at +9.21. The total capital return value is set at 20.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.41. Equity return is now at value 45.90, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC), the company’s capital structure generated 206.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.33. Total debt to assets is 24.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 199.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.