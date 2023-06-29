Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s (OLLI) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, OLLI stock has gone down by -2.04%, with a monthly gain of 6.69% and a quarterly surge of 2.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.05% for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.23% for OLLI’s stock, with a 2.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) Right Now?

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for OLLI is at 0.98. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for OLLI is $67.80, which is $9.93 above the current market price. The public float for OLLI is 61.58M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.61% of that float. The average trading volume for OLLI on June 29, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

OLLI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) has plunged by -2.84 when compared to previous closing price of 59.92, but the company has seen a -2.04% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/09/22 that Ollie’s Stock Rises for a Sixth Day. Inflation Could Push Consumers to Discounters.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLLI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for OLLI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OLLI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $66 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

OLLI Trading at -6.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares surge +5.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLLI fell by -2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.71. In addition, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. saw 24.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLLI starting from FLEISHMAN STANLEY, who sale 1,592 shares at the price of $64.22 back on Apr 20. After this action, FLEISHMAN STANLEY now owns 57,161 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc., valued at $102,238 using the latest closing price.

HENDRICKSON THOMAS, the Director of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $58.52 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that HENDRICKSON THOMAS is holding 610 shares at $175,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.76 for the present operating margin

+34.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. stands at +5.63. Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 6.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.