Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX)’s stock price has dropped by -9.16 in relation to previous closing price of 0.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -25.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.80. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) is $9.00, The public float for NYMX is 49.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NYMX on June 29, 2023 was 48.20K shares.

NYMX’s Market Performance

NYMX stock saw a decrease of -25.91% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -31.50% and a quarterly a decrease of -25.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.00% for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.64% for NYMX’s stock, with a -27.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NYMX Trading at -31.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NYMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.63%, as shares sank -37.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NYMX fell by -25.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3754. In addition, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation saw -12.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NYMX

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.