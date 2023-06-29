Nucor Corporation (NUE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.22 in comparison to its previous close of 160.77, however, the company has experienced a 6.07% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 01/28/23 that How to invest in ‘green steel’ disrupters: U.S. company gets ArcelorMittal backing and more stocks to watch

Is It Worth Investing in Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) is above average at 6.28x. The 36-month beta value for NUE is also noteworthy at 1.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NUE is $158.55, which is -$0.94 below than the current price. The public float for NUE is 249.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.20% of that float. The average trading volume of NUE on June 29, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

NUE’s Market Performance

NUE stock saw an increase of 6.07% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 18.35% and a quarterly increase of 8.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.81% for Nucor Corporation (NUE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.42% for NUE’s stock, with a 11.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NUE Trading at 11.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares surge +21.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUE rose by +6.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $148.65. In addition, Nucor Corporation saw 22.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NUE starting from Utermark D. Chad, who sale 45,357 shares at the price of $177.13 back on Feb 03. After this action, Utermark D. Chad now owns 172,629 shares of Nucor Corporation, valued at $8,034,300 using the latest closing price.

QUERY KENNETH REX, the Executive Vice President of Nucor Corporation, sale 1,962 shares at $177.99 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that QUERY KENNETH REX is holding 74,138 shares at $349,217 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.15 for the present operating margin

+29.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nucor Corporation stands at +18.25. The total capital return value is set at 44.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 34.31.

Based on Nucor Corporation (NUE), the company’s capital structure generated 36.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.96. Total debt to assets is 20.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.39.

Conclusion

In summary, Nucor Corporation (NUE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.