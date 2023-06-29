NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.34 in relation to its previous close of 7.93. However, the company has experienced a 5.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/15/21 that 5 takeaways from the COP26 climate summit investors need to know

Is It Worth Investing in NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NEXT is 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NEXT is $8.30, which is $0.11 above the current price. The public float for NEXT is 135.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NEXT on June 29, 2023 was 1.65M shares.

NEXT’s Market Performance

The stock of NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) has seen a 5.33% increase in the past week, with a 47.39% rise in the past month, and a 80.51% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.01% for NEXT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.28% for NEXT stock, with a simple moving average of 38.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEXT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for NEXT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NEXT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $6 based on the research report published on July 28th of the previous year 2022.

NEXT Trading at 30.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.77%, as shares surge +45.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEXT rose by +3.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.94. In addition, NextDecade Corporation saw 65.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NEXT

Equity return is now at value -196.70, with -33.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.