New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NFE is 1.60.

The public float for NFE is 97.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NFE on June 29, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

NFE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) has dropped by -1.88 compared to previous close of 27.14. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/15/21 that 5 takeaways from the COP26 climate summit investors need to know

NFE’s Market Performance

NFE’s stock has fallen by -7.92% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.58% and a quarterly drop of -4.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.64% for New Fortress Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.56% for NFE’s stock, with a -31.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NFE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NFE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NFE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NFE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $31 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

NFE Trading at -8.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NFE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares surge +0.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NFE fell by -7.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.82. In addition, New Fortress Energy Inc. saw -37.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NFE starting from Catterall Desmond Iain, who purchase 4,734 shares at the price of $26.54 back on May 26. After this action, Catterall Desmond Iain now owns 4,734 shares of New Fortress Energy Inc., valued at $125,640 using the latest closing price.

Jay Timothy W., the Director of New Fortress Energy Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $27.85 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Jay Timothy W. is holding 32,221 shares at $55,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NFE

Equity return is now at value 6.70, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.