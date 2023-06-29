Navigating the Volatility of Cyanotech Corporation’s (CYAN) Stock

The stock of Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) has gone down by -23.50% for the week, with a -21.06% drop in the past month and a -6.38% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.55% for CYAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.98% for CYAN stock, with a simple moving average of -38.78% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ: CYAN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.55.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) is $5.00, The public float for CYAN is 3.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.21% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CYAN on June 29, 2023 was 16.66K shares.

CYAN) stock’s latest price update

Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ: CYAN)’s stock price has plunge by -26.13relation to previous closing price of 1.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -23.50% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CYAN Trading at -20.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.11%, as shares sank -18.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYAN fell by -23.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0363. In addition, Cyanotech Corporation saw -26.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CYAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.16 for the present operating margin

+37.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cyanotech Corporation stands at +5.99. The total capital return value is set at 9.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.25. Equity return is now at value -9.30, with -5.60 for asset returns.

Based on Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN), the company’s capital structure generated 44.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.63. Total debt to assets is 25.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.79 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.37.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.