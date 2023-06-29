Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) has increased by 5.20 when compared to last closing price of 3.27. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.44% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MNMD is $22.63, The public float for MNMD is 32.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.64% of that float. The average trading volume of MNMD on June 29, 2023 was 429.93K shares.

MNMD’s Market Performance

MNMD stock saw a decrease of -4.44% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.69% and a quarterly a decrease of 20.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.79% for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.72% for MNMD’s stock, with a 0.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNMD stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for MNMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MNMD in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $25 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

MNMD Trading at -2.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.57%, as shares sank -6.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNMD fell by -4.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.56. In addition, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. saw 56.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNMD starting from Barrow Robert, who sale 15,502 shares at the price of $3.20 back on Jun 27. After this action, Barrow Robert now owns 623,457 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., valued at $49,620 using the latest closing price.

Greenway Schond L., the Chief Financial Officer of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., sale 11,635 shares at $3.20 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that Greenway Schond L. is holding 248,031 shares at $37,194 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNMD

The total capital return value is set at -43.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.54.

Based on Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.05.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.16.

Conclusion

In summary, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.