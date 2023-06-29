MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, MGEE stock has gone down by -0.50%, with a monthly gain of 7.50% and a quarterly surge of 1.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.44% for MGE Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.42% for MGEE stock, with a simple moving average of 7.48% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEE) Right Now?

MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MGEE is 0.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for MGEE is $68.00, which is -$8.07 below the current price. The public float for MGEE is 36.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MGEE on June 29, 2023 was 90.74K shares.

MGEE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEE) has decreased by -1.53 when compared to last closing price of 79.28. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.50% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGEE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGEE stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for MGEE by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for MGEE in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $69 based on the research report published on November 17th of the previous year 2021.

MGEE Trading at 2.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares surge +8.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGEE fell by -0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.53. In addition, MGE Energy Inc. saw 10.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGEE starting from Berbee James G, who purchase 60 shares at the price of $75.50 back on May 23. After this action, Berbee James G now owns 7,816 shares of MGE Energy Inc., valued at $4,497 using the latest closing price.

Berbee James G, the Director of MGE Energy Inc., purchase 1,146 shares at $70.19 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Berbee James G is holding 7,722 shares at $80,454 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGEE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.85 for the present operating margin

+21.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for MGE Energy Inc. stands at +15.53. The total capital return value is set at 7.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.61. Equity return is now at value 10.00, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE), the company’s capital structure generated 68.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.50. Total debt to assets is 29.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.