Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) has increased by 5.83 when compared to last closing price of 1.20. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.22% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) is $4.33, which is $2.73 above the current market price. The public float for MREO is 124.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.57% of that float. On June 29, 2023, MREO’s average trading volume was 2.03M shares.

MREO’s Market Performance

MREO’s stock has seen a -5.22% decrease for the week, with a 18.69% rise in the past month and a 67.60% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.87% for Mereo BioPharma Group plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.99% for MREO’s stock, with a 33.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MREO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MREO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for MREO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MREO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $4 based on the research report published on August 12th of the previous year 2022.

MREO Trading at 6.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MREO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.54%, as shares surge +30.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MREO fell by -5.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2480. In addition, Mereo BioPharma Group plc saw 69.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MREO

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.52.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.