Matador Resources Company’s (MTDR) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, MTDR stock has gone up by 0.02%, with a monthly gain of 8.45% and a quarterly surge of 6.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.62% for Matador Resources Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.42% for MTDR’s stock, with a -10.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) Right Now?

Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.15x. and a 36-month beta value of 3.56. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Matador Resources Company (MTDR) by analysts is $69.14, which is $18.74 above the current market price. The public float for MTDR is 111.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.01% of that float. On June 29, 2023, the average trading volume of MTDR was 1.34M shares.

MTDR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) has jumped by 0.04 compared to previous close of 50.16. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTDR stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for MTDR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MTDR in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $70 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

MTDR Trading at 5.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares surge +11.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTDR rose by +0.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.26. In addition, Matador Resources Company saw -12.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTDR starting from Foran Joseph Wm, who purchase 652 shares at the price of $44.40 back on Jun 01. After this action, Foran Joseph Wm now owns 176,120 shares of Matador Resources Company, valued at $28,949 using the latest closing price.

Ehrman Monika U, the Director of Matador Resources Company, purchase 225 shares at $48.05 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Ehrman Monika U is holding 30,428 shares at $10,811 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+59.37 for the present operating margin

+63.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Matador Resources Company stands at +37.98. The total capital return value is set at 46.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 31.37. Equity return is now at value 39.80, with 21.70 for asset returns.

Based on Matador Resources Company (MTDR), the company’s capital structure generated 39.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.24. Total debt to assets is 21.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

To sum up, Matador Resources Company (MTDR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.