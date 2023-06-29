Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MEGL is 8.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MEGL on June 29, 2023 was 2.46M shares.

MEGL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ: MEGL) has increased by 9.94 when compared to last closing price of 1.71.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MEGL’s Market Performance

Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) has seen a 15.34% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -2.59% decline in the past month and a 17.50% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.63% for MEGL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.97% for MEGL’s stock, with a -17.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MEGL Trading at 2.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.62%, as shares sank -5.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEGL rose by +8.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8207. In addition, Magic Empire Global Limited saw 45.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MEGL

Equity return is now at value -10.30, with -7.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.