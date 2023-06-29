Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: LOMA) is above average at 274.62x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.26.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA) is $9.71, which is $1.27 above the current market price. The public float for LOMA is 116.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.38% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LOMA on June 29, 2023 was 217.86K shares.

LOMA) stock’s latest price update

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: LOMA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.56 compared to its previous closing price of 7.10. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LOMA’s Market Performance

LOMA’s stock has risen by 0.99% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.86% and a quarterly rise of 4.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.00% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.61% for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.20% for LOMA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 13.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LOMA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LOMA by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for LOMA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $6 based on the research report published on August 27th of the previous year 2020.

LOMA Trading at 14.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.00%, as shares surge +16.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOMA rose by +0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.59. In addition, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima saw 11.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LOMA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.56 for the present operating margin

+26.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima stands at +1.34. The total capital return value is set at 23.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.94.

Based on Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA), the company’s capital structure generated 18.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.87. Total debt to assets is 10.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.