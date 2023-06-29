LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) has gone down by -10.31% for the week, with a -5.34% drop in the past month and a -2.71% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.71% for LMFA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.85% for LMFA’s stock, with a -15.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LMFA is 1.35. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) is $2.00, which is $1.3 above the current market price. The public float for LMFA is 9.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.56% of that float. On June 29, 2023, LMFA’s average trading volume was 774.34K shares.

LMFA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) has decreased by -9.66 when compared to last closing price of 0.77.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -10.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LMFA Trading at -6.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMFA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.97%, as shares sank -5.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMFA fell by -10.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7295. In addition, LM Funding America Inc. saw 26.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LMFA starting from Graham Andrew L., who purchase 10,900 shares at the price of $0.93 back on Apr 13. After this action, Graham Andrew L. now owns 43,816 shares of LM Funding America Inc., valued at $10,137 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LMFA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1276.68 for the present operating margin

-1.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for LM Funding America Inc. stands at -1749.02. Equity return is now at value -52.40, with -48.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.