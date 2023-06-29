LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD)’s stock price has increased by 7.07 compared to its previous closing price of 3.68. However, the company has seen a 2.07% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for LFMD is at 1.50. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LFMD is $5.25, which is $1.31 above the current market price. The public float for LFMD is 23.45M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.46% of that float. The average trading volume for LFMD on June 29, 2023 was 154.67K shares.

LFMD’s Market Performance

The stock of LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) has seen a 2.07% increase in the past week, with a 80.73% rise in the past month, and a 155.84% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.94% for LFMD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 37.22% for LFMD’s stock, with a 91.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LFMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LFMD stocks, with Colliers Securities repeating the rating for LFMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LFMD in the upcoming period, according to Colliers Securities is $14 based on the research report published on March 10th of the previous year 2022.

LFMD Trading at 78.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.17%, as shares surge +87.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +137.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFMD rose by +2.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.96. In addition, LifeMD Inc. saw 103.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LFMD starting from Alvarez Nicholas P, who purchase 10,712 shares at the price of $2.92 back on Jun 14. After this action, Alvarez Nicholas P now owns 180,000 shares of LifeMD Inc., valued at $31,279 using the latest closing price.

Velge Bertrand, the Director of LifeMD Inc., purchase 3,945 shares at $2.94 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Velge Bertrand is holding 212,310 shares at $11,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LFMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.34 for the present operating margin

+80.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for LifeMD Inc. stands at -38.25. Equity return is now at value 769.30, with -120.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.