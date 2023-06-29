LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II (LFAC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: LFAC) is above average at 101.43x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for LFAC is 11.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.02% of that float. The average trading volume of LFAC on June 29, 2023 was 46.70K shares.

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: LFAC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.47 in relation to its previous close of 10.65. However, the company has experienced a 0.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LFAC’s Market Performance

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II (LFAC) has seen a 0.38% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.87% gain in the past month and a 3.88% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.16% for LFAC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.49% for LFAC’s stock, with a 4.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LFAC Trading at 1.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with 0.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.19%, as shares surge +0.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFAC rose by +0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.65. In addition, LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II saw 4.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LFAC starting from WOLVERINE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $10.68 back on Jun 29. After this action, WOLVERINE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 549,000 shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II, valued at $1,068,000 using the latest closing price.

Saba Capital Management, L.P., the 10% Owner of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II, sale 381,278 shares at $10.67 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Saba Capital Management, L.P. is holding 952,004 shares at $4,068,236 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LFAC

Equity return is now at value 1.40, with 1.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.59.

Conclusion

In summary, LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II (LFAC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.