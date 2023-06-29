Lands’ End Inc. (LE): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.99. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lands’ End Inc. (LE) is $9.00, which is $1.86 above the current market price. The public float for LE is 13.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LE on June 29, 2023 was 187.81K shares.

LE) stock’s latest price update

Lands’ End Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.18 compared to its previous closing price of 8.77. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/02/22 that Lands’ End Expects More Pain From Supply-Chain Problems, Inflation

LE’s Market Performance

LE’s stock has fallen by -6.22% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.39% and a quarterly drop of -12.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.85% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.71% for Lands’ End Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.04% for LE’s stock, with a -4.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LE stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for LE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LE in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $15 based on the research report published on April 22nd of the previous year 2022.

LE Trading at 2.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares surge +18.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LE fell by -6.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.55. In addition, Lands’ End Inc. saw 7.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.78 for the present operating margin

+35.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lands’ End Inc. stands at -0.81. The total capital return value is set at 3.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.78. Equity return is now at value -3.10, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Lands’ End Inc. (LE), the company’s capital structure generated 98.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.54. Total debt to assets is 33.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.89 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lands’ End Inc. (LE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.