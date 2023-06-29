Kubient Inc. (KBNT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kubient Inc. (KBNT) is $1.00, which is $1.04 above the current market price. The public float for KBNT is 10.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.66% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KBNT on June 29, 2023 was 382.12K shares.

KBNT) stock’s latest price update

Kubient Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.82 in comparison to its previous close of 0.51, however, the company has experienced a -2.13% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KBNT’s Market Performance

KBNT’s stock has fallen by -2.13% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -36.99% and a quarterly drop of -34.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.53% for Kubient Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.97% for KBNT’s stock, with a -44.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KBNT Trading at -23.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KBNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.65%, as shares sank -41.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KBNT fell by -2.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5658. In addition, Kubient Inc. saw -28.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KBNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-462.33 for the present operating margin

-32.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kubient Inc. stands at -566.69. Equity return is now at value -90.30, with -78.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.48.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kubient Inc. (KBNT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.