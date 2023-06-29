Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) has increased by 8.02 when compared to last closing price of 2.99.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.93.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) is $150.00, The public float for KTRA is 1.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KTRA on June 29, 2023 was 43.48K shares.

KTRA’s Market Performance

The stock of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) has seen a -2.67% decrease in the past week, with a 5.21% rise in the past month, and a -11.26% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.88% for KTRA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.73% for KTRA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -37.86% for the last 200 days.

KTRA Trading at 0.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.77%, as shares surge +0.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTRA fell by -3.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.32. In addition, Kintara Therapeutics Inc. saw -53.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KTRA

The total capital return value is set at -202.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -202.55. Equity return is now at value 465.10, with -149.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.32.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.