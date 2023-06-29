Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KMB is 0.43.

The public float for KMB is 336.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KMB on June 29, 2023 was 1.69M shares.

KMB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) has plunged by -0.95 when compared to previous closing price of 138.27, but the company has seen a -0.86% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/25/23 that Kimberly-Clark Stock Is Lower. The Earnings Outlook Disappointed.

KMB’s Market Performance

KMB’s stock has fallen by -0.86% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.48% and a quarterly rise of 4.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.39% for Kimberly-Clark Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.85% for KMB’s stock, with a 4.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMB stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for KMB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for KMB in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $123 based on the research report published on March 20th of the current year 2023.

KMB Trading at -2.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares surge +2.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMB fell by -0.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $135.98. In addition, Kimberly-Clark Corporation saw 0.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMB starting from Cunningham Doug, who sale 1,504 shares at the price of $145.48 back on May 02. After this action, Cunningham Doug now owns 0 shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation, valued at $218,798 using the latest closing price.

Drexler Andrew, the Vice President and Controller of Kimberly-Clark Corporation, sale 7,970 shares at $145.12 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that Drexler Andrew is holding 4,889 shares at $1,156,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.08 for the present operating margin

+30.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kimberly-Clark Corporation stands at +9.59. The total capital return value is set at 26.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.04. Equity return is now at value 344.40, with 11.00 for asset returns.

Based on Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB), the company’s capital structure generated 1,631.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.23. Total debt to assets is 49.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,454.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.99 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.