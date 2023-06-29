JX Luxventure Limited (JXJT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ: JXJT)’s stock price has increased by 11.27 compared to its previous closing price of 2.08. However, the company has seen a -14.76% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ: JXJT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for JXJT is 1.21. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for JXJT is 0.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.68% of that float. On June 29, 2023, JXJT’s average trading volume was 49.39K shares.

JXJT’s Market Performance

JXJT’s stock has seen a -14.76% decrease for the week, with a -37.40% drop in the past month and a -51.86% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.31% for JX Luxventure Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.06% for JXJT’s stock, with a -65.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JXJT Trading at -45.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JXJT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.06%, as shares sank -34.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JXJT fell by -14.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.02. In addition, JX Luxventure Limited saw -71.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JXJT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-69.30 for the present operating margin

+1.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for JX Luxventure Limited stands at -69.34. Equity return is now at value -312.40, with -202.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of JX Luxventure Limited (JXJT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.