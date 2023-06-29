Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) has surged by 8.57 when compared to previous closing price of 0.35, but the company has seen a 10.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for JUPW is $3.30, The public float for JUPW is 15.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.06% of that float. The average trading volume of JUPW on June 29, 2023 was 150.80K shares.

JUPW’s Market Performance

The stock of Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) has seen a 10.98% increase in the past week, with a 3.26% rise in the past month, and a -17.39% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.57% for JUPW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.99% for JUPW’s stock, with a -43.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JUPW Trading at -3.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JUPW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.42%, as shares surge +1.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JUPW rose by +10.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3396. In addition, Jupiter Wellness Inc. saw -50.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JUPW starting from FANI SKENDER, who purchase 64,060 shares at the price of $0.90 back on Oct 25. After this action, FANI SKENDER now owns 122,000 shares of Jupiter Wellness Inc., valued at $57,654 using the latest closing price.

FANI SKENDER, the Director of Jupiter Wellness Inc., purchase 64,060 shares at $0.90 during a trade that took place back on Oct 25, which means that FANI SKENDER is holding 122,000 shares at $57,654 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JUPW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-185.42 for the present operating margin

+15.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jupiter Wellness Inc. stands at -245.66. Equity return is now at value -189.50, with -118.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In summary, Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.