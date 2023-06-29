Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM)’s stock price has dropped by -0.48 in relation to previous closing price of 55.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is above average at 28.02x. The 36-month beta value for IRM is also noteworthy at 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IRM is $58.00, which is $2.24 above than the current price. The public float for IRM is 288.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.82% of that float. The average trading volume of IRM on June 29, 2023 was 1.32M shares.

IRM’s Market Performance

IRM’s stock has seen a -0.14% decrease for the week, with a 3.53% rise in the past month and a 10.76% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.76% for Iron Mountain Incorporated The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.10% for IRM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for IRM by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for IRM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $58 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2022.

IRM Trading at 0.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares surge +3.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRM fell by -0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.52. In addition, Iron Mountain Incorporated saw 11.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRM starting from Hytinen Barry, who sale 18,500 shares at the price of $56.23 back on Jun 15. After this action, Hytinen Barry now owns 80,197 shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated, valued at $1,040,255 using the latest closing price.

MARSON DEBORAH, the EVP, General Counsel, Sec. of Iron Mountain Incorporated, sale 2,000 shares at $56.23 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that MARSON DEBORAH is holding 62,026 shares at $112,460 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.50 for the present operating margin

+42.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Iron Mountain Incorporated stands at +10.91. The total capital return value is set at 7.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.36. Equity return is now at value 98.30, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM), the company’s capital structure generated 2,087.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.43. Total debt to assets is 82.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,028.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.33.

Conclusion

In summary, Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.