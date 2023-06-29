Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) is above average at 91.15x. The 36-month beta value for ISRG is also noteworthy at 1.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ISRG is $315.80, which is -$18.19 below than the current price. The public float for ISRG is 348.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.85% of that float. The average trading volume of ISRG on June 29, 2023 was 1.58M shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

ISRG) stock’s latest price update

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.90 in relation to its previous close of 330.02. However, the company has experienced a 2.85% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/19/23 that Intuitive Surgical Stock Soars as Robotic Surgery Grows

ISRG’s Market Performance

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) has seen a 2.85% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.50% gain in the past month and a 33.46% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for ISRG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.50% for ISRG’s stock, with a 29.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ISRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ISRG stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ISRG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ISRG in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $310 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

ISRG Trading at 8.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares surge +8.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISRG rose by +2.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $319.95. In addition, Intuitive Surgical Inc. saw 25.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ISRG starting from MOHR MARSHALL, who sale 11,250 shares at the price of $325.00 back on Jun 14. After this action, MOHR MARSHALL now owns 24,136 shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc., valued at $3,656,250 using the latest closing price.

DeSantis Robert, the EVP & Chief Product Officer of Intuitive Surgical Inc., sale 2,443 shares at $325.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that DeSantis Robert is holding 7,259 shares at $793,975 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ISRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.35 for the present operating margin

+67.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intuitive Surgical Inc. stands at +21.25. The total capital return value is set at 13.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.46. Equity return is now at value 11.50, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.84. Total debt to assets is 0.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.40.

Conclusion

In summary, Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.