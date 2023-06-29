Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for INVZ is $8.08, which is $5.37 above than the current price. The public float for INVZ is 126.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.06% of that float. The average trading volume of INVZ on June 29, 2023 was 1.84M shares.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ)’s stock price has plunge by 3.23relation to previous closing price of 2.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.84% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/02/22 that VW Selects Innoviz for Self-Driving Lidar Technology

INVZ’s Market Performance

INVZ’s stock has risen by 2.84% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.27% and a quarterly drop of -17.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.06% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.84% for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.00% for INVZ stock, with a simple moving average of -33.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INVZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INVZ stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for INVZ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for INVZ in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $5 based on the research report published on October 25th of the previous year 2022.

INVZ Trading at 0.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INVZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.06%, as shares sank -7.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INVZ rose by +2.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.82. In addition, Innoviz Technologies Ltd. saw -30.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INVZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2212.89 for the present operating margin

-145.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. stands at -2105.41. The total capital return value is set at -50.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.70. Equity return is now at value -63.70, with -48.90 for asset returns.

Based on Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ), the company’s capital structure generated 17.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.01. Total debt to assets is 13.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 35.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.78.

Conclusion

In summary, Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.