Ikena Oncology Inc.’s (IKNA) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Ikena Oncology Inc. (IKNA) has gone down by -0.43% for the week, with a 15.91% rise in the past month and a 90.63% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.29% for IKNA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.18% for IKNA stock, with a simple moving average of 68.53% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ikena Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: IKNA) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IKNA is $17.67, which is $10.75 above the current market price. The public float for IKNA is 36.11M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.60% of that float. The average trading volume for IKNA on June 29, 2023 was 118.91K shares.

IKNA) stock’s latest price update

Ikena Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: IKNA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 7.62 in relation to its previous close of 6.43. However, the company has experienced a -0.43% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of IKNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IKNA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for IKNA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IKNA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $18 based on the research report published on May 04th of the current year 2023.

IKNA Trading at 11.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IKNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.33%, as shares surge +19.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IKNA fell by -0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.70. In addition, Ikena Oncology Inc. saw 160.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IKNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-453.99 for the present operating margin

+86.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ikena Oncology Inc. stands at -440.29. The total capital return value is set at -38.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.81. Equity return is now at value -43.00, with -36.40 for asset returns.

Based on Ikena Oncology Inc. (IKNA), the company’s capital structure generated 3.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.73. Total debt to assets is 3.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ikena Oncology Inc. (IKNA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.