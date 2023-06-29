HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.61. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is $49.98, which is $11.08 above the current market price. The public float for HSBC is 3.96B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HSBC on June 29, 2023 was 1.64M shares.

HSBC) stock’s latest price update

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.28 compared to its previous closing price of 39.01. However, the company has seen a -1.32% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 03/13/23 that Stock Market News

HSBC’s Market Performance

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) has experienced a -1.32% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.86% rise in the past month, and a 16.26% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.88% for HSBC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.39% for HSBC stock, with a simple moving average of 16.58% for the last 200 days.

HSBC Trading at 3.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.73%, as shares surge +3.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSBC fell by -1.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.44. In addition, HSBC Holdings plc saw 24.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HSBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for HSBC Holdings plc stands at +15.84. The total capital return value is set at 3.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.25. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC), the company’s capital structure generated 215.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.29. Total debt to assets is 12.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To put it simply, HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.