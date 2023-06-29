Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) is 10.59x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HMC is 0.78. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) is $33.26, which is $2.19 above the current market price. The public float for HMC is 1.66B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.11% of that float. On June 29, 2023, HMC’s average trading volume was 1.10M shares.

HMC) stock’s latest price update

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC)’s stock price has soared by 1.09 in relation to previous closing price of 30.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/08/22 that As prices top $4 a gallon, should you consider an electric vehicle? One consideration: They’re more expensive to insure and repair. Here’s why.

HMC’s Market Performance

HMC’s stock has fallen by -1.83% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.56% and a quarterly rise of 18.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.74% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.96% for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.41% for HMC’s stock, with a 20.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HMC Trading at 7.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.74%, as shares surge +5.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMC fell by -1.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.51. In addition, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. saw 33.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.62 for the present operating margin

+18.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. stands at +3.85. Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.