Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX)’s stock price has plunge by -5.35relation to previous closing price of 7.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.01% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is above average at 9.25x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.12.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) is $7.87, which is $0.83 above the current market price. The public float for HIMX is 172.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.54% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HIMX on June 29, 2023 was 810.97K shares.

HIMX’s Market Performance

HIMX stock saw a decrease of -4.01% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.52% and a quarterly a decrease of -13.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.14% for Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.82% for HIMX’s stock, with a -1.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIMX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for HIMX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HIMX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $7 based on the research report published on July 14th of the previous year 2022.

HIMX Trading at -1.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares sank -0.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIMX fell by -3.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.23. In addition, Himax Technologies Inc. saw 9.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HIMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.44 for the present operating margin

+39.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Himax Technologies Inc. stands at +19.73. The total capital return value is set at 21.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.46. Equity return is now at value 15.60, with 7.80 for asset returns.

Based on Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX), the company’s capital structure generated 46.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.78. Total debt to assets is 25.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.