Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN)’s stock price has soared by 0.80 in relation to previous closing price of 8.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN) Right Now?

The public float for HLMN is 192.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.54% of that float. The average trading volume for HLMN on June 29, 2023 was 1.45M shares.

HLMN’s Market Performance

The stock of Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) has seen a -1.56% decrease in the past week, with a 10.75% rise in the past month, and a 12.44% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.72% for HLMN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.57% for HLMN’s stock, with a 8.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLMN stocks, with Imperial Capital repeating the rating for HLMN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HLMN in the upcoming period, according to Imperial Capital is $10.25 based on the research report published on May 31st of the current year 2023.

HLMN Trading at 5.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.60%, as shares surge +8.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLMN fell by -1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.76. In addition, Hillman Solutions Corp. saw 22.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLMN starting from Woodlief Philip, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $7.91 back on May 18. After this action, Woodlief Philip now owns 27,537 shares of Hillman Solutions Corp., valued at $79,100 using the latest closing price.

CCMP Capital, LP, the 10% Owner of Hillman Solutions Corp., sale 22,455,000 shares at $7.69 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that CCMP Capital, LP is holding 0 shares at $172,652,004 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLMN

Equity return is now at value -2.00, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.