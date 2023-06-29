Heritage Global Inc. (HGBL) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) is 7.54x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HGBL is 1.31.

The public float for HGBL is 27.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.14% of that float. On June 29, 2023, HGBL’s average trading volume was 201.73K shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

HGBL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) has decreased by -6.58 when compared to last closing price of 3.80. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.55% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HGBL’s Market Performance

Heritage Global Inc. (HGBL) has experienced a -7.55% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.82% drop in the past month, and a 24.13% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.85% for HGBL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.94% for HGBL stock, with a simple moving average of 37.88% for the last 200 days.

HGBL Trading at 5.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HGBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.58%, as shares sank -5.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HGBL fell by -7.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +107.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.81. In addition, Heritage Global Inc. saw 51.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HGBL starting from Topline Capital Management, LL, who sale 44,558 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Apr 18. After this action, Topline Capital Management, LL now owns 3,617,885 shares of Heritage Global Inc., valued at $133,674 using the latest closing price.

Topline Capital Partners, LP, the 10% Owner of Heritage Global Inc., sale 44,558 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 18, which means that Topline Capital Partners, LP is holding 3,617,885 shares at $133,674 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HGBL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.83 for the present operating margin

+54.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Heritage Global Inc. stands at +33.02. The total capital return value is set at 8.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.38. Equity return is now at value 40.70, with 28.10 for asset returns.

Based on Heritage Global Inc. (HGBL), the company’s capital structure generated 14.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.89. Total debt to assets is 10.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Heritage Global Inc. (HGBL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.