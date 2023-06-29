Henry Schein Inc.’s (HSIC) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, HSIC stock has gone up by 0.33%, with a monthly gain of 6.70% and a quarterly surge of 0.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.80% for Henry Schein Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.65% for HSIC’s stock, with a 2.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) Right Now?

Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.82x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.84. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) by analysts is $83.07, which is $3.39 above the current market price. The public float for HSIC is 130.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.42% of that float. On June 29, 2023, the average trading volume of HSIC was 841.24K shares.

HSIC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) has dropped by -0.24 compared to previous close of 80.13. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HSIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HSIC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for HSIC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HSIC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $80 based on the research report published on August 08th of the previous year 2022.

HSIC Trading at 2.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +7.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSIC rose by +0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.68. In addition, Henry Schein Inc. saw 0.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HSIC starting from Brous David B Jr, who sale 11,157 shares at the price of $74.86 back on Jun 12. After this action, Brous David B Jr now owns 68,690 shares of Henry Schein Inc., valued at $835,191 using the latest closing price.

Siegel Walter, the Sr. VP & Chief Legal Officer of Henry Schein Inc., sale 5,497 shares at $74.07 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Siegel Walter is holding 35,737 shares at $407,163 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HSIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.42 for the present operating margin

+28.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Henry Schein Inc. stands at +4.25. The total capital return value is set at 15.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.61. Equity return is now at value 13.50, with 5.60 for asset returns.

Based on Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC), the company’s capital structure generated 43.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.29. Total debt to assets is 17.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.74 and the total asset turnover is 1.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

To sum up, Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.