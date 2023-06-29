Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.14x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.92.

The public float for MOMO is 140.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.90% of that float. On June 29, 2023, the average trading volume of MOMO was 1.36M shares.

MOMO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) has surged by 2.11 when compared to previous closing price of 9.46, but the company has seen a 0.84% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MOMO’s Market Performance

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) has experienced a 0.84% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 15.55% rise in the past month, and a 20.73% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.05% for MOMO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.16% for MOMO stock, with a simple moving average of 32.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOMO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for MOMO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MOMO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $12.50 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2023.

MOMO Trading at 11.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares surge +18.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOMO rose by +0.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +82.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.26. In addition, Hello Group Inc. saw 17.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MOMO

Equity return is now at value 15.00, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.