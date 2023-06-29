Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) has jumped by 0.35 compared to previous close of 34.13. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/03/23 that Harley-Davidson Struggles With Repossessing Bikes From Owners Late With Payments

Is It Worth Investing in Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) is above average at 6.16x. The 36-month beta value for HOG is also noteworthy at 1.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HOG is $45.38, which is $11.13 above than the current price. The public float for HOG is 143.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.70% of that float. The average trading volume of HOG on June 29, 2023 was 1.81M shares.

HOG’s Market Performance

The stock of Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) has seen a 0.41% increase in the past week, with a 3.88% rise in the past month, and a -6.04% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.92% for HOG.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.89% for HOG’s stock, with a -15.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HOG Trading at -0.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares surge +6.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOG rose by +0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.73. In addition, Harley-Davidson Inc. saw -17.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOG starting from Root Jonathan R, who sale 2,239 shares at the price of $50.17 back on Feb 06. After this action, Root Jonathan R now owns 5,474 shares of Harley-Davidson Inc., valued at $112,324 using the latest closing price.

ZEITZ JOCHEN, the President and CEO of Harley-Davidson Inc., purchase 25,750 shares at $38.94 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that ZEITZ JOCHEN is holding 508,870 shares at $1,002,628 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.20 for the present operating margin

+33.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harley-Davidson Inc. stands at +12.88. The total capital return value is set at 9.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.18. Equity return is now at value 28.70, with 6.90 for asset returns.

Based on Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG), the company’s capital structure generated 239.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.55. Total debt to assets is 60.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 154.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In summary, Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.