H World Group Limited (HTHT) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HTHT is 1.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for H World Group Limited (HTHT) is $410.05, which is $17.41 above the current market price. The public float for HTHT is 202.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.19% of that float. On June 29, 2023, HTHT’s average trading volume was 1.54M shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

HTHT) stock’s latest price update

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.08 in comparison to its previous close of 39.93, however, the company has experienced a -1.44% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HTHT’s Market Performance

H World Group Limited (HTHT) has experienced a -1.44% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.06% rise in the past month, and a -18.44% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.52% for HTHT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.70% for HTHT’s stock, with a -7.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HTHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HTHT stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for HTHT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HTHT in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $34 based on the research report published on October 27th of the previous year 2022.

HTHT Trading at -8.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares surge +5.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTHT fell by -1.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.13. In addition, H World Group Limited saw -7.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HTHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.95 for the present operating margin

+11.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for H World Group Limited stands at -13.14. Equity return is now at value -2.10, with -0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of H World Group Limited (HTHT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.